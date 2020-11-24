Insight

As Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz forms a commission to probe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for corruption, cracks begin to appear in the current coalition government.

Israel Defence Minister Benny Gantz has been criticised for setting up an inquiry commission to investigate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged role in a $2 billion corruption case which involves the purchase of German Thyssenkrupp submarines.

Describing the case as "a serious matter that is worthy of examination”, Gantz said on Monday that he hopes the commission will be "balanced and not harsh.”

In what is dubbed the “submarine affair,” Netanyahu and several people close to him are suspected of receiving kickbacks to advance the deal of purchasing ThyssenKrupp from Germany.

Netanyahu’s Likud Party members however accuse their coalition partner Gantz of establishing a politically motivated commission on trumped-up charges.

But Gantz has been firm on his stance against the defence deal.

“In the end, it is possible to find a political context for it, but beyond the political motives, it is a very serious matter that is worth being examined. I spoke about it first with the prime minister and told him that I am not after his head, but after the matter itself," Gantz told Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

In response to Likud’s accusations, Gantz said: “let’s say, why isn’t there a budget – because it isn’t necessary or because it’s political? Why aren’t there appointments – because it’s not needed or because it’s political?”

“The government needs one of two possibilities: Either a budget and a functioning government, or to have an election.”

Can the government survive?

According to Interior Minister Arye Dery, the “submarine affair” has become a serious obstacle for the coalition regime, which was formed by Netanyahu and Gantz in April this year.

Dery said that he “doubts” whether the Netanyahu-Gantz government could remain in power.

Dery believes Gantz has “crossed a red line” with his recent action and he would use the army for his political propaganda by revealing classified information.

In a recent Likud faction meeting, Netanyahu said he sees Gantz’s use of the army for political gains as "a great disgrace”.

Netanyahu and Gantz agreed on forming a coalition seven months ago after facing each other as rivals in three consecutive yet indecisive elections.

Netanyahu took an oath as prime minister of the new administration for a limited period of 18 months. Under the agreement struck, he is expected to hand over the reins to Blue and White Party leader Gantz, who would serve for a year and a half.

Gantz became defence minister and also “substitute prime minister” under 70-year-old Netanyahu. Once Gantz takes the prime ministerial position, Netanyahu is expected to become the “substitute prime minister.”

