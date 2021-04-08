Insight

Myanmar’s ambassador to the UK remains locked out of his own embassy in London and has sparked severe criticism on social media.

In February, Myanmar’s military took power through a coup and have since been violently cracking down on pro-democracy protesters who have been demonstrating since February 2.

Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn rejected the legitimacy of the ruling junta in recent weeks, calling for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

“I have been locked out,” he told Reuters outside the embassy in the Mayfair area of west London.

“It’s a kind of coup, in the middle of London... you can see that they occupy my building,” he said.

Kyaw Zwar Minn has been in contact with Britain’s foreign ministry about the situation.

“We are aware of a protest outside the Myanmar embassy in Mayfair, London. Public order officers are in attendance. There have (been) no arrests,” London police said in a statement.

The ambassador told a journalist that his office was occupied by the military junta in a video interview posted to Twitter.

“It’s a kind of coup, in the middle of London”: Myanmar ambassador to Britain locked out of embassy after breaking with military. He speaks to @GuyReuters https://t.co/YSHGxkqW1V #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/MlqOQUTQxf — Matthew Tostevin (@TostevinM) April 8, 2021

Kyaw Zwar Minn ended up sleeping in his car outside of the embassy in London.

Myanmar’s ambassador to the UK Kyaw Zwar Minn tells me he’s slept in his car outside the embassy after he was stopped from entering the building by the military attaché last night @bbcnews pic.twitter.com/v5FA7v6DEc — Charlotte Wright (@charlotte_bbc) April 8, 2021

Kyaw Win, director of Burma Human Rights Network (BHRN), called on the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to pressure the military junta in Myanmar.

How dare the fascist military attaché in London coup the Embassy & locked out the Ambassador. Its time for @BorisJohnson to show muscle coz this terrorist regime don’t understand civilised language. NOT ON OUR SOIL!!!@freya_cole @Milktea_Myanmar @benedictrogers @rushanaraali pic.twitter.com/avSvz6Juro — Kyaw Win (@kyawwin78) April 7, 2021

He also branded the junta as a terrorist regime which does not understand civilised language.

Deputy ambassador Chit Win had reportedly taken over as charge d’affairs and he and the military attaché had locked the ambassador out of the building.

The ambassador urged the British government on Thursday to refuse to recognise the junta’s envoys and send them back to Myanmar.

“We believe the UK government would not back those who are working for the military junta and we also would like to urge the UK government to send them back,” Kyaw Zwar Minn said through his spokesman who read out a statement in English.

“We call on the UK government specifically to refuse to work with the charge d’affairs Chit Win that the military council have nominated or any other ambassador that they might try to nominate in future,” he added.

A demonstrator holds a placard outside the Myanmar Embassy as Myanmar's ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn was locked out of the embassy, and sources said his deputy had shut him out of the building and taken charge on behalf of the military, in London, Britain, April 8, 2021. (Reuters)

The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned “the bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime in London,” and paid “tribute to Kyaw Zwar Minn for his courage,” on his personal Twitter account.

We condemn the bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime in London yesterday, and I pay tribute to Kyaw Zwar Minn for his courage. The UK continues to call for an end to the coup and the appalling violence, and a swift restoration of democracy — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) April 8, 2021

Under Raab’s tweet many users supported the ousted Myanmar ambassador and called on the UK to take action against the junta.

This shows Myanmar Military gives no respect to UK and extending their bullying attitude outside Myanmar. Please take possible strongest actions-don’t accept military attaché and staff, revoke their visas. Also acknowledge CRPH and its incoming government. Thanks. @BorisJohnson — Khin Swe Myint (@kswemyint) April 8, 2021

The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), a group opposing the military junta, published a press release saying Kyaw Zwar Minn is the only ambassador of Myanmar in the UK.

Press Release by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/JCoyearOft — CRPH Myanmar (@CrphMyanmar) April 8, 2021

Source: TRTWorld and agencies