The Indonesian Presidency has set the agenda for the summit against a backdrop of a potential global recession, disruptions related to Covid-19 and an energy and food crisis.

Indonesia is gathering leaders of the world's 20 largest economies to its island province of Bali for a two-day summit to discuss some of the most pressing issues impacting the global economy.

The G20 summit, set to begin on November 15, comes as the world edges toward a potential global recession.

Disruptions related to Covid-19 have disrupted international supply chains and the world is headed for a food and energy security crises stemming from regional conflicts, including the conflict in Ukraine, and natural disasters amplified by the climate change.

The Indonesian G20 Presidency has set the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger" for the summit and announced an agenda, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, focusing on the following three sectors:

Strengthening of global health architecture

First on Indonesia's agenda for the summit is creating a more accessible, egalitarian, and crisis-ready global health system.

The global health emergency architecture has been called into question following the Covid-19 pandemic, highlighting the need for its improvement.

The conference will include a number of panels where topics including post-Covid-19 infrastructure advancement and pandemic preparation will be tackled.

G20 health and finance ministers took a new first step ahead of the summit and launched a pandemic fund on Sunday to tackle the next global pandemic.

The 24-nation fund was launched at a news conference opened by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and addressed by World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and World Bank President David Malpass.

The World Bank, which will serve as the fund's trustee, and the WHO, which is advising on the facility, estimated in a report that the annual funding gap for pandemic preparedness is $10.5 billion.

Widodo said at least $31 billion is required to tackle the next global pandemic. The fund has raised $1.4 billion so far with contributions from Indonesia, the United States, the European Union, Britain, India, China, France, Canada, Australia and Japan as well as from donors and philanthropic organisations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Digital transformation

Listed next on the agenda is how governments can work to enhance digital skills and digital literacy in the education sector and across different fields of work.

Digital skills helped move the economy during the pandemic, making an inclusive global digital transformation another priority to be discussed at the summit.

The conference will examine digital entrepreneurship and revitalising women's roles in the workplace through it.

Sustainable energy transition

Third on the agenda is the promotion of a transition to cleaner energy sources.

Climate change has intensified natural disasters around the globe, impacting both local and global development.

The summit plans to prioritise discussions on energy security, accessibility and affordability, as well as the substantial resources needed for a successful transition.

Also ahead of the summit, Indonesia has launched ocean economy agenda and engagement group called Ocean 20, which will "provide a platform for G20 countries’ political leaders, local and indigenous communities, civil society and private sector, to advance action for ocean solutions."

The G20 Summit's ambitious agenda may yet again face challenges due to concerns over Russia's offensive in Ukraine and the energy and food supply crises it has exacerbated.

The G20 summit meetings earlier this year faced challenges as member states aired their grievances against Russia.

In an April meeting, finance ministers from the US, the UK and Canada staged a walkout as Russian envoys spoke.

In a July meeting, which was meant to lay the groundwork for tomorrow's summit, the diplomats in attendance failed to produce a fixed statement over bitterness about Russia’s impact on the world.

And in September, efforts to reach multilateral resolutions on education and climate also broke down over denouncements of Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

As part of a tour to drive the importance of attending the summit, President Widodo visited Moscow and Kiev earlier this year. In the hope of fostering inclusive dialogue, he rejected pressure to exclude Russia from this year’s summit.