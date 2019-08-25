Turkey's military launched Operation Claw-3 in northern Iraq's Duhok governorate to facilitate border security, kill terrorists along with their caves and shelters.

FILE: Turkish commandos observe the area as Turkish Armed Forces launched a counter-terrorism operation in Hakurk, northern Iraq on May 28, 2019. (AA)

At least three Turkish soldiers were killed and seven injured on Sunday during Operation Claw-3 in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that the casualties occurred during clashes with PKK terrorists.

Turkey's military launched Operation Claw-3 in northern Iraq's Duhok governorate to facilitate border security, kill terrorists along with their caves and shelters.

Operation Claw itself was launched on May 27 and has resulted in the deaths of dozens of PKK terrorists.

The PKK often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Source: AA