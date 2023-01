Fast News

At least ten people were killed and tens wounded with some of them in serious conditions after "the Israeli aggression on Jenin" that targeted residents in the camp.

Palestinians stage a demonstration to protest after ten Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank on Thursday, on January 26, 2023. (Ali Jadallah / AA)

Over the course of four hours, the Israeli army carried out a large-scale military operation in the Jenin refugee camp, the northern occupied West Bank, which left ten people dead, dozens wounded, and great damage to buildings and property.

Residents and officials told Anadolu Agency that the camp witnessed a "real battle" carried out by the Israeli army, during which live bullets, missiles, drones, and armored vehicles were used.

The Israeli military operation caused damage to the camp's infrastructure, destroying buildings and vehicles.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that "the Israeli aggression on Jenin" since Thursday morning has left "nine deaths, including an elderly woman, and 20 injuries, including four in serious condition."

A tenth Palestinian was subsequently shot dead by Israeli forces in Al Ram, near Ramallah, the Palestinian health ministry said.

“The scene in the camp takes us back to the year 2002, when the camp was subjected to a massive military operation that resulted in the demolition of most of its homes,” Assem Muslim, a resident of the camp, told Anadolu.

“For four hours, the sounds of bullets and explosions did not stop. The camp witnessed a real battle,” he added.

In April 2002, during Israel's Operation Defensive Shield, 52 residents died in the Jenin refugee camp, according to a UN report at the time.

The Factional Coordination Committee in Jenin declared a general strike and mourning throughout the governorate, while demonstrations took place in several governorates in the occupied West Bank.

Heavy bombing

Zahida Al Solmi, an eyewitness of Thursday's Israeli attack, told Anadolu that “at exactly seven o'clock (0600GMT), we noticed that there was a special force that arrived at the camp through a dairy transport refrigerator vehicle, and surrounded a house."

“The Israeli forces opened fire on the house and fired several missiles,” she added.

The woman, who stood in shock in front of her house after it was completely destroyed, said "the medical staff recovered four bodies from inside the house after the withdrawal of the Israeli forces."

Other eyewitnesses told Anadolu that they saw an Israeli military bulldozer run over a Palestinian vehicle, in cold blood, with an injured person inside.

Targeting medical personnel

“The Israeli army targeted medical personnel and prevented ambulances from entering the camp during the operation,” Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al Kaila said in a statement.

She said the occupation forces stormed Jenin Governmental Hospital, and deliberately fired tear gas canisters at the pediatric department in the hospital, causing children to suffocate.

'Official massacre'

Deputy Governor of Jenin Kamal Abu Al Rub accused the Israeli authorities of committing a massacre in the Jenin camp.

"What happened in Jenin is the largest invasion since 2002, an official massacre," he told Anadolu.

"The scene is similar to the devastation left by the Israeli massacres in 1948, during the Nakba," he added.

The Nakba Day is marked by the Palestinian people on May 15 of every year to remember the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes and areas in 1948 after the founding of Israel.

He pointed out that the Israeli authorities are seeking to eliminate the Palestinian resistance in Jenin.

“Humans, property, and even children were not spared,” he added. "The forces deliberately kill. They shoot indiscriminately."

Press Release Regarding the Incursion in the Jenin Refugee Camp and the Casualties https://t.co/iUiXAyVBKu pic.twitter.com/f67oeF4GZh — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) January 26, 2023

Three-day mourning declared

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning for Palestinians who were killed in the camp.

"The president declared mourning for three days, during which flags would be flown at half mast, to mourn the souls of the martyrs of the Jenin camp in the northern West Bank," the official Palestinian TV reported.

The spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said: "Israel is committing its crimes against our people in light of the impotence and silence of the international community," according to the official Palestine TV.

“The international silence is what encourages the occupation to commit more massacres, it continues to disregard the lives of our people, and tamper with security and stability through its policy of escalation,” he added.

“Our people are steadfast and will not give up Jerusalem and the sanctities, regardless of the crimes and massacres committed by the occupying forces,” the spokesman noted.

Abu Rudeineh called on the international community to take urgent action to protect the Palestinian people.

Source: AA