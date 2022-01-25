Fast News

Over 45,000 people have been reportedly displaced from their homes following clashes between terrorist groups, following a raid on a prison where militants were being held.

Thousands of Syrians have been displaced as a result of ongoing fighting between Daesh and US-backed YPG terrorists, following a raid on a prison in Hassakeh where militants were being held.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said about 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced from their homes as a result of the attack on the prison.

Most are seeking safety with family and friends in nearby areas, but about 750 taking refuge in two temporary shelters, she added.

Many are also taking refugee in mosques with more than 150 taking shelter in one mosque alone.

Last week, militants rammed vehicles through the prison walls, enabling a number of imprisoned fighters to escape and take hostages.

Clashes have continued since then, including with militants holed up in adjacent residential areas.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies