At least four people were killed and dozens others wounded after an explosive device placed in a garbage bin went off in a public market in northern Aden city.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. (Reuters Archive)

At least four people have been killed and more than 30 injured at a Yemen fish market after an explosive device planted in a trash can detonated, police in the port city of Aden have said.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders said on Twitter on Thursday that its trauma hospital in Aden received 50 wounded patients, five of whom had died while six were seriously injured.

Following an explosion this afternoon in Aden city #Yemen, our teams at the MSF trauma hospital received 50 wounded patients.5 patients have died,6 are seriously injured &admitted to hospital, while a further 21 patients are under care. 18 people were treated& are now discharged. pic.twitter.com/yR3vHXc3cM — MSF Yemen (@msf_yemen) May 26, 2022

The police statement said that several suspects had been detained for questioning, but gave no further details.

Aden is the interim home of the internationally recognised government, which is part of a coalition backed by Saudi Arabia that intervened in Yemen after the Houthi rebels ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014.

The eight-year conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions suffering from hunger.

Source: Reuters