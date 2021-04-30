Fast News

Medics confirmed that dozens of people had been hurt at the Lag B'Omer event in northern Mount Meron.

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag B'Omer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel April 30, 2021. (Reuters)

Dozens of people have been killed in a crush at a religious bonfire festival in Israel, medics said, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a "heavy disaster".

Media reports initially said a section of stadium seating had collapsed at the Lag B'Omer event in Mount Meron in the Galilee. But officials later said it appeared that the casualties had been asphyxiated or trampled in a stampede.

Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had gathered at the tomb of the 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai on Friday for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance.

Israel's Haaretz newspaper and other media outlets initially reported that around 20 people were in critical condition, with ambulances and helicopters racing to the scene.

Magen David Adom, the Israeli rescue service, tweeted that medics are on the scene treating several injured.

Tragedy in Meron: MDA is fighting for the lives of dozens wounded, and will not give up until the last victim is evacuated.



38 are in critical condition and still in the field

6 in critical condition who were evacuated

18 injured severely

2 moderately

39 lightly pic.twitter.com/xUWStFYqQh — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) April 30, 2021

MDA Spokesperson Zaki Heller, an update to the incident in Meron: MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating tens of patients of which 20 are in critical condition. Helicopters have been dispatched to the scene to evacuate the injured. An update will follow as needed. — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) April 29, 2021

It is thought to be one of the largest gatherings of people - certainly in Israel and perhaps farther afield - since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic more than a year ago.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said 103 people had been injured, including dozens fatally. Channel 12 TV put the number of dead at 38. Police shut down the site and ordered revellers to be evacuated by bus.

The tomb is considered to be one of the holiest sites in the Jewish world and it is an annual pilgrimage site.

Videos posted on social media showed chaotic scenes as Ultra-Orthodox men clambered through gaps in sheets of torn corrugated iron to escape the crush, as police and paramedics tried to reach the wounded.

Bodies lay on stretchers in a corridor, completely covered in foil blankets.

On Twitter, Netanyahu called it a "heavy disaster" and added: "We are all praying for the wellbeing of the casualties."

Minutes before the accident at Meron when the “metal platform collapsed and caused a massive stampede”. #Israel pic.twitter.com/InDO5OjQGE — Abier Khatib (@abierkhatib) April 29, 2021

The gathering had been held in defiance of health officials who had worries that crowding could pose a Covid-19 risk.

Private bonfires at Mount Meron were banned last year due to coronavirus restrictions, but lockdown measures were eased this year amid Israel's rapid Covid-19 vaccination programme that has seen more than 50 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Police said on Thursday that they had arrested two people for disrupting officers' efforts to keep order at the site.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies