Fast News

He also said that the calls for peace and negotiations between Moscow and Kiev should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire for a fair solution.

Türkiye will take steps by completing roadmap for turning country into gas hub 'as soon as possible,' Erdogan tells Russian President Putin. (AA)

The Turkish president, in a phone call with his Russian counterpart, called for concrete steps to clear northern Syria of the PKK/PYD/YPG terror group.

"The concrete steps should now be taken to clear PKK/PYD/YPG terror group especially from Tal Rifaat, Manbij in northern Syria, near Türkiye's border," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Thursday, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Türkiye is strengthening the infrastructure to turn the country into a gas hub and will be completing a roadmap "as soon as possible," Erdogan said.

He also said that the calls for peace and negotiations between Moscow and Kiev should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire for a fair solution.

On other hand, the Kremlin said that Putin "acknowledged the destructive role of the West, pumping weapons into Kiev, providing information and guidance".

He said that Russia was ready for a dialogue on Ukraine, but that Kiev must fulfil the previously announced requirements and take into account "new territorial realities".

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Türkiye will 'never compromise' on terror attacks: Erdogan

Source: AA