Yemeni officials says two ballistic missiles were used in the attack targeting a mosque and a religious school in the oil-rich Marib province.

Fighting between government forces and Houthis has escalated in recent months. (AFP)

At least 29 civilians, including women and children have been killed and injured in a Houthi ballistic missile attack on a mosque and a religious school in the Yemeni province of Marib.

Two ballistic missiles were used in the attack late on Sunday, Marib governor's office said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

The United Nations says some 10,000 people were displaced in September by fighting in Marib, the internationally recognised government's last northern stronghold. It is calling for a humanitarian corridor for aid.

The war in Yemen and ensuring economic collapse as well as restrictions on imports to Houthi-held areas have caused what the United Nations says is the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, with 16 million people facing starvation.

A coalition of forces led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital Sanaa in late 2014.

The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

The Houthi movement seized new territory in the energy-rich provinces of Shabwa and Marib in October, gains confirmed by sources, as it presses an offensive likely to further complicate international peace efforts.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies