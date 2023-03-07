Fast News

The Palestinian town of Huwara has become the latest flashpoint between Israelis and Palestinians after months of worsening violence in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces have killed more than 65 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank this year. (Reuters Archive)

Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinians in the occupied West Bank's Huwara town, the scene of a violent rampage last week by dozens of settlers seeking revenge for the shooting of two Israeli brothers.

Israeli army and border police forces dispersed crowds of settlers of what the military described as "a number of violent riots" in Huwara during the overnight attack on Monday.

Videos shared on social media showed a group of black-clad youths attacking a Palestinian car before its driver manages to pull away.

"They were shooting at us with live ammunition. God helped us," said Omar Khalifa, who had just finished shopping at a supermarket and had got into the car with his family when the attack took place.

"My wife was sitting in the back and she hugged our daughter to cover her. We could have lost her, there was real danger to our lives."

Other footage appeared to show Israeli soldiers dancing together with Jewish settlers in the town on what was the Jewish festival of Purim.

"Huwara has been conquered, gentlemen!," a voice is heard saying in Hebrew.

Tensions are mounting in the occupied West Bank after illegal Israeli settlers went on a deadly rampage in Huwara that is being described as a "pogrom" by a number of Israelis and Palestinians

'Hooligan settlers'

The clashes in Huwara have further exposed political fault lines in Israel that have already been deepened by a bitter battle over an overhaul of the justice system being pushed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government.

"A group of hooligan settlers, in the middle of the Purim holiday, went to attack innocent passers-by in the village of Huwara," the leader of the centre-left opposition Labour Party Merav Michaeli said on Twitter.

"This is not 'youth at the margins' - this is the mainstream, supported by key members of the current government," she added.

"Both of them are destroying Israel."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken overnight reiterated calls for both sides to de-escalate tensions in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces have killed more than 65 Palestinians this year.

In the same period, Palestinians have killed 13 Israelis and one Ukrainian woman in a series of apparently uncoordinated attacks by individuals.

Dozens of illegal Israeli settlers raided the occupied West Bank town of Huwara and vandalised Palestinian property following the killing of two settlers, with tensions in the region reaching their highest level in decades.



A look at Israeli settler violence in the last years pic.twitter.com/K8z3wwnHjD — TRT World (@trtworld) March 1, 2023

Source: Reuters