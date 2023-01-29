Fast News

An explosion at a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan was caused by a failed drone attack, Iranian state media has said, citing the Defence Ministry.

"One of (the drones) was hit by the ... air defence and the other two were caught in defence traps and blew up. Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and caused minor damage to the workshop's roof," the ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency IRNA early on Sunday.

Iranian news agencies earlier reported the loud blast and carried a video showing a flash of light at the plant, said to be an ammunitions factory, and footage of emergency vehicles and fire trucks outside the plant.

"[The attack] has not affected our installations and mission...and such blind measures will not have an impact on the continuation of the country's progress," the ministry statement said.

In July, Iran said it had arrested a sabotage team made up of militants working for Israel who planned to blow up a "sensitive" defence industry centre in Isfahan.

The announcement came amid heightening tensions with Israel over Tehran's nuclear programme. Israel alleges Iran is seeking to develop nuclear weapons. Tehran denies this.

There have been a number of explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities in the past few years.

The blasts have at times caused concern amid tensions over Iran's nuclear programme with Israel and the United States.

Israel, which is believed to possess scores of undeclared nuclear weapons, has long threatened military action against Iran if indirect talks between Washington and Tehran fail to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies