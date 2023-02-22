Fast News

Tehran calls in Britain's charge d'affaires Isabelle Marsh, to protest allegations that Tehran made "threats" to the lives of UK-based journalists that forced the shutdown of the Iran International television operation in London.

Iran's foreign ministry says comments by the British foreign secretary were a continuation of Britain's "Iranophobic policy". (Reuters)

Iran has called in Britain's envoy in Tehran to protest after London alleged Tehran had made "threats" to the lives of UK-based journalists, state media reported.

The tit-for-tat move came as Iran's charge d'affaires in London Mehdi Hosseini Matin was hauled in to hear a British protest over the alleged threats that forced Persian-language TV network Iran International to announce last week that it was relocating from London.

"Following the continued baseless accusations from England against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mrs Isabelle Marsh, temporary charge d'affaires of that country's embassy in Tehran, was summoned to the foreign ministry on Tuesday," the official IRNA news agency reported.

Iran International announced on Saturday that it had been forced, on UK police advice, to shut down its London TV studios, and had switched to 24-hour broadcasting from Washington.

The station has provided extensive coverage of anti-government protests that erupted in Iran five months ago, and said two of its senior journalists received death threats in response to their reporting.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday: "I am appalled by the Iranian regime's continuing threats to the lives of UK-based journalists and have today summoned its representative to make clear this will not be tolerated."

Iran's foreign ministry said Cleverly's comments were a continuation of Britain's "Iranophobic policy" and called for an "end to this hostile approach".

Germany expels two Iranian diplomats

Meanwhile, Germany has said it is expelling two Iranian diplomats over the death sentence imposed in Iran against one of its citizens.

Authorities in Iran announced on Tuesday that Jamshid Sharmahd, a 67-year-old Iranian-German national and US resident, was sentenced to death after being convicted of alleged terrorist activities.

Iran claims Sharmahd is the leader of the armed wing of a group advocating the restoration of the monarchy that was overthrown in the 1979 Iranian Revolution, but his family say he was merely the spokesman for the opposition group and deny he was involved in any attacks.

They accuse Iranian intelligence of abducting him from Dubai in 2020.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Berlin and informed him that "we will not accept this massive breach of a German citizen's rights."

"As a consequence the German government has declared two members of the Iranian embassy unwanted persons and asked them to leave Germany at short notice," she said.

"We demand that Iran revokes the death sentence against Jamshid Sharmahd and allows him to have an appeal that is fair and in line with the rule of law."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies