Rashid, 78, is a British-educated engineer and was the Iraqi minister of water resources from 2003-2010.

Iraqi lawmakers in the past three attempts had failed to elect a new head of state. (AA)

Iraqi lawmakers have elected Abdul Latif Rashid as new state president in hopes of ending a year of political gridlock and violence in the war-scarred nation.

Rashid, 78, replaces Barham Saleh as head of state after the two-round vote in parliament on Thursday, winning more than 160 votes against 99 for Saleh, an assembly official said.

The voting went to a second round after the candidates failed to obtain two-thirds of the votes of the deputies in the first round.

A deputy from the Sovereignty Alliance said "during the first round, the votes were limited to Barham Salih, current president, and candidate Abdul Latif Rashid."

Rashid, who was leading in the first round of voting, secured the presidency in the second round.

Earlier on Thursday, Parliament Speaker Mohamed Al Halbousi had called to order parliament’s sixth session on electing the president.

Iraqi political parties had failed to agree on electing a new president and prime minister since general elect ions held a year ago this week.

Rashid has 15 days to invite a nominee from the largest parliamentary bloc to form a government.

Daunting task

Rashid will face the daunting task of breathing new life into fraught relations between the central government and the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Hamzeh Hadad, a visiting fellow at the European Council of Foreign Relations, said that even though Saleh have left a mark of being a charismatic president, it did little to improve ties between Baghdad and Erbil.

"If Latif Rashid is able to improve that, then that will overshadow anything his predecessor did."

Born in 1944, Rashid studied in Britain, earning degrees from Liverpool and Manchester, and obtained a doctorate in hydraulic engineering in 1976.

A father of three, Rashid is keen on painting and opened a gallery in Sulaimaniyah in 2014, showcasing the works of local artists.

