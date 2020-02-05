Fast News

The military said it targeted a Hamas weapons manufacturing site after projectiles and explosive balloons were launched on Israel. The Israeli claims could not be independently verified.

In this file photo, farmers inspect a crater and the rubble of destroyed a water well following overnight Israeli missile strikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. January 31, 2020 (AP)

Israeli aircraft struck Hamas positions in Gaza early on Wednesday after Palestinians in the enclave launched projectiles and explosive balloons at the Jewish state, according to the Israeli military.

The "fighter jets targeted Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip" including "a weapons manufacturing site", the army said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports from Gaza of casualties.

Prior to the Israeli attack, militants in Gaza launched three projectiles and a number of "explosive balloons" at southern Israel, the Israeli army claimed, with neither medics nor police reporting casualties or damage.

The Israeli claims could not be independently verified.

Since US President Donald Trump's announcement last week of his plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, rockets, mortar shells and explosive balloons have been launched almost daily from Gaza into southern Israel, provoking Israeli retaliation.

Palestinians strongly reject the US plan, seen as heavily favouring Israel.

Hamas and Israel have fought three wars since 2008 but over the past year, the regional powers have gradually shaped an informal truce with Israel, under which the Jewish state has eased its crippling blockade of Gaza.

Source: AP