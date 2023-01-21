Fast News

UN General Assembly passed resolution seeking International Court of Justice's opinion on legal consequences of Israeli occupation, pleasing Palestine authorities.

Palestinians take part in a demonstration in Qalandia village near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on January 20, 2023, to protest Israeli plans to expand the Atarot settlement industrial zone and to construct a new settlement in the area. (Ahmad Gharabli / AFP)

Palestine authorities have welcomed an announcement by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on receiving a request from the United Nations to issue an advisory opinion on the legality of the Israeli occupation and its impact on the Palestinian people.

In a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian foreign ministry said it received an official letter from the ICJ Registrar, Philippe Gautier, informing Ramallah that it had "officially received the referral of United Nations General Assembly Resolution No. (247/77) requesting an advisory opinion from ICJ " on the nature of the decades-long Israeli occupation.

The ministry called on all countries to submit their "legal depositions" to the ICJ on the legality of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian land.

READ MORE: Japan concerned over unilateral Israeli measures in Palestinian territories

On Friday, the ICJ confirmed the reception of a request from the UN General Assembly to issue an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The announcement came after the UN General Assembly passed a resolution on December 31 seeking the ICJ opinion on Israel's illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.

Following the move, Israel on January 6 announced a package of sanctions against the Palestinian Authority, including the deduction of millions of dollars from its tax earnings, halting construction activities in the occupied West Bank, and revoking VIP cards of some government officials.

READ MORE: Palestine tells Biden adviser to rein in Israel 'before it's too late'

Source: TRTWorld and agencies