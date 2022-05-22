Fast News

The US Department of State has removed five extremist groups from its list of foreign terrorist organisations, including Israel-based Kach movement.

Meir Kahane, was elected to the Israeli Knesset in 1984, founded the far-right Kahane Chai group, also known as 'Kach'. (Reuters)

Palestinians have condemned a US decision to remove the radical Jewish group Kach from the list of terror organisations.

The #US decision to remove Kach's terrorist movement from the US lists of terrorism is astonishing!! At the same time, the US Congress insisted on keeping the #PLO on the terrorist lists!!This is the constant grievance and double standards and the victory of injustice. https://t.co/G54BrrFvCf — حسين الشيخ Hussein Al Sheikh (@HusseinSheikhpl) May 21, 2022

In a statement, the Palestinian Authority (PA) termed the US decision as a “reward for the operatives of this terrorist organisation.”

“The actions of the US administration contradict with its words and don’t fit with its commitments to peace and stability,” the statement said.

The PA went on to call on the US administration to reverse the move and take a "historic decision to remove the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) from its list of terrorist organisations."

Hamas group, which rules the Gaza, said the Kach group was responsible for dozens of terrorist attacks against Palestinians.

The US decision “reflects its double-standard policy and the US inadequacy to be a fair mediator in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” Hamas leader Basem Naim said in a statement.

The Kach movement is classified as a terrorist group by the European Union and Israel itself, where its founder Meir Kahane was banned from participating in the elections in 1988.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies