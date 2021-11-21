Fast News

Israeli officials said the Palestinian killed one Israeli and injured four others before being fatally shot by Israeli police in occupied East Jerusalem.

Paramedics said one person suffered critical injuries, two suffered serious wounds, and two others were lightly injured. (AFP)

A Palestinian man has been fatally shot by Israeli police after he killed one Israeli and wounded four others near the entrance to a flashpoint East Jerusalem holy site.

Israeli police and medics said the incident took place on Sunday, near one of the gates to Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

The injured, who included two civilians and two police officers, were rushed to hospital where one of them, a 30-year-old, died of their injuries, medical sources said without giving further details.

West Jerusalem’s Hadassah hospital later said one of the injured died.

Police confirmed they killed the man, who they said had been armed with 'a Carlo-type weapon (a submachine gun)' in a statement.

In May this year, clashes over possible evictions in a nearby Palestinian neighbourhood spread to the mosque compound, sparking an Israeli crackdown that escalated into an 11-day war between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza, territories the Palestinians want for their future state, in the 1967 war.

Israel annexed occupied East Jerusalem in 1980, a move that has never been recognised by the international community.

The Palestinians view East Jerusalem, which includes major holy sites for Jews, Christians and Muslims, as their capital, and its fate lies at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has triggered serious violence in the past.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies