At least 10 Palestinians were injured after Israeli forces dispered a rally organised by activists in Lubban al Sharqiya village to protest settler attacks against Palestinian students.

Israeli forces used stun grenades and beating to disperse Palestinian protesters, in southern Nablus, the occupied West Bank. (AA)

Dozens of activists organised a rally in Lubban al Sharqiya village, south of Nablus, to protest settler attacks against Palestinian students, Mayor Yaaqoub Eweis told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

He said Israeli forces used stun grenades and beating to disperse the protesters.

Eweis said students in the village experience regular assaults by Israeli settlers, who obstruct their way to their school.

A Palestinian journalist was among those injured when he was hit by a stun grenade, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Palestinians complain of rising settler violence in the occupied West Bank in recent weeks.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.

Family forced to demolish their home in East Jerusalem

Israeli municipal authorities have forced a Palestinian family to demolish their home in occupied East Jerusalem, according to a local NGO.

In a statement, the Wadi Hilweh Information Center said the Jerusalem Municipality forced the Abu Sneineh family to raze their home on Saturday in Jabal al Mukaber neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem, citing lack of a construction permit.

The demolition has left the family of six, including children, homeless.

According to the NGO, the Abu Sneineh family had previously been forced by Israeli authorities to demolish their home in Ras al Amud area in occupied East Jerusalem in 2015.

Israel widely uses the pretext of lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes.

Palestinians say the Israeli authorities rarely give construction permits to Palestinians in addition to the costly fees of the construction licenses.

Recently, the Israeli municipality in West Jerusalem resorted to escalating self-demolition decisions in the occupied city to avoid international criticism of the demolitions.

