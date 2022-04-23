Fast News

A boat carrying at least 60 people capsized off the coast of the Lebanese city of Tripoli with at least 1 child killed, 17 others rescued reportedly.

The fate of the rest of the passengers was not immediately clear. (Reuters Archive)

A boat carrying around 60 migrants has capsized off the coast of Lebanon where a spiralling economic crisis has sparked an uptick in deadly sea crossings.

The Lebanese Red Cross said on Saturday "a boat carrying 60 people has sunk."

It said it has dispatched 10 ambulances to Lebanon's main northern port of Tripoli, without providing further details.

An AFP news agency correspondent in northern Lebanon said the army had closed off the port, allowing entry only to ambulances which were zipping in and out.

Families of some of the passengers started gathering to check on their loved ones but they too were denied access.

As the search and rescue operation began Lebanese troops saved 17 people on the country's northern coast, the state-run National News Agency reported on Saturday. One child also had died.

Mostly Syrian refugees

Lebanon, a country of around six million people, is grappling with an unprecedented financial crisis that the World Bank says is on a scale usually associated with wars.

The currency has lost more than 90 percent of its purchasing power and the majority of the population lives below the poverty line.

The UN refugee agency says at least 1,570 people, 186 of them Lebanese, left or tried to leave illegally by sea from Lebanon between January and November 2021.

Most were hoping to reach European Union member Greek Cypriot Administration which is 175 kilometres (110 miles) away from Lebanon.

This is up from 270 passengers, including 40 Lebanese, in 2019.

Most of those trying to leave Lebanon by sea are Syrian refugees, but Lebanese have increasingly joined their ranks.

Source: AFP