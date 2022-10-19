Fast News

"The talks don't include Israel. We will not pay Israel to extract our gas," a Palestinian source tells Anadolu Agency of talks to pump gas from Marine gas field off besieged Gaza.

Palestine is unable to exploit its gas fields in Gaza due to the harsh Israeli blockade of the enclave from land, sea and air. (AP Archive)

Palestine has rubbished Israeli media reports that claimed it has reached a deal with Egypt and Israel to extract gas off the coast of besieged Gaza, according to Anadolu Agency.

"These reports published by Israeli media are inaccurate," a Palestinian source told the news agency on Wednesday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said current talks on extracting gas off Gaza are between Egypt and Palestine only.

"The talks don't include Israel. We will not pay Israel to extract our gas. This is unacceptable," he added.

On Monday, the Palestinian government formed a panel to strike a deal between the Palestine Investment Fund and Egypt to extract gas from the Marine gas field off Gaza.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported on Tuesday that Egypt, Israel and the Palestinian Authority have agreed to develop a natural gas field off Gaza.

READ MORE: Palestinians close to reaching deal with Egypt on Gaza’s gas field

Marine 1 and 2 gas fields

Marine 1 field, Gaza's first gas field, was discovered in the 1990s in the Palestinian enclave's territorial water.

The field is 36 kilometres west of Gaza in the Mediterranean waters and was developed in 2000 by the British Gas company.

The Marine 2 field is located in the de facto sea border area between Gaza and Israel. Yet, the Palestinians have been unable to utilise both gas fields due to Israeli opposition.

Home to 2.3 million people, Gaza has been reeling under a harsh Israeli blockade since 2007, badly affecting livelihood in the territory.

Source: AA