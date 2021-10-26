Fast News

Gunmen from the Daesh group attacked a village in Diyala province in eastern Iraq, killing at least 11 people and wounding more than a dozen people, local sources said.

Iraqi police said gunmen used several vehicles and semi automatic guns in an attack on the village near the eastern town of Muqdadiya. (File Photo) (Reuters Archive)

The officials said the attack occurred in the predominantly Shia village of al Rashad northeast of Baqouba in Diyala province.

The circumstances of the attack were not immediately clear, but two officials who spoke to The Associated Press said Daesh group militants had kidnapped two villagers earlier and then raided the village when their demands for ransom were not met.

Machine guns were used in the attack, they added, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. They said all the dead and wounded were civilians.

Attacks targeting civilians have become rare in Iraq since the Daesh group was largely defeated in the country in 2017, although it remains active through sleeper cells in many areas.

Militants from the extremist group still conduct operations, often targeting security forces, power stations and other infrastructure.





