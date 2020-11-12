Fast News

At least eight members of the international group Multinational Force and Observers, including six Americans, have died in the crash.

A helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula involving a multi-national observer force has killed eight people – six Americans, a French national and a Czech citizen.

"During a routine mission in the vicinity of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, nine members of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) were involved in a helicopter crash," it said in a statement on Thursday.

Another member of the force, an American, survived and was medically evacuated, the MFO added

An Egyptian official said the UH-60 Black Hawk was on a reconnaissance mission and crashed near the island of Tiran.

The peacekeeping force flew the survivor into the resort of Eilat, Israel, from where he was then taken by an Israeli copter to a hospital further north.

Officials said the crash appeared to be caused by a technical failure and there were no signs of the aircraft being attacked.

The MFO mission said in a statement that they "will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. At this point, there is no information to indicate the crash was anything except an accident."

Thirteen countries contribute troops to the MFO, with the United States making up the largest contingent. Its responsibilities include monitoring troop levels along the border and ensuring the freedom of navigation through the Strait of Tiran.

Source: AP