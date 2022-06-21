Fast News

A recent drone footage shows that members of the YPG/PKK terror group have built over 30-kilometre long tunnel network around the city to transfer arms.

PKK/YPG terrorists continue to hide in Tel Rifaat, a mere 18 kilometres from the Turkish border. (AA)

The YPG/PKK terror group has been using a sophisticated network of tunnels in the Tel Rifaat district in northern Syria to hide and transfer weapons to the front lines.

Footage shot by Anadolu Agency on Tuesday shows at least 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) of tunnels.

The tunnels lead to several settlement areas and the front line.

Some tunnels are hidden underneath concrete barriers and sand. The tunnels are 1.5 metres wide and 2 to 2.2 metres high.

After spotting the drone taking footage, a terrorist tried to shoot it down, according to Anadolu Agency.

The agency's investigation team on the ground also showed that a tunnel opens to an old teachers training institution, signifying civilian infrastructure is being used by the terrorists.

PKK/YPG terrorists continue to hide in Tel Rifaat, a mere 18 kilometres (11 miles) from the Turkish border with a front line to the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, where Turkish security forces have been providing security since 2016-2017.

READ MORE: Why is Türkiye signalling for a new anti-PKK operation in Syria?

The terror group uses civilians as human shields

In Türkiye's previous cross-border operations, tunnels were discovered which led to houses, schools, hospitals and places of worship that were built by terrorists to use civilians as human shields.

The YPG/PKK terror group often attacks Jarablus, Afrin and Azaz from the Manbij and Tel Rifaat areas in Syria.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

The YPG/PKK terrorists often target Turkish security forces who provide security in the areas of Operation Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring, and try to infiltrate the positions of Syrian opposition fighters from regions that the terror group was supposed to withdraw from under the agreements with the US and Russia.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Türkiye will complete safe zone along southern border

Source: AA