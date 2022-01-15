Fast News

The account was taken down after it posted an animated video depicting the assassination of ex-US president Donal Trump.

The video shows a golfer resembling Trump being targeted by a robot under the shadow of a large drone on a golf course. (AA)

Twitter has blocked an account linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after it carried an animated video depicting the assassination of former US president Donald Trump.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed confirmed to FOX Business that it permanently banned the account on Saturday for violating its "ban evasion policy."

The video has also been posted on Khamenei’s official website on Friday, where it is described as the “winning animation from the people in the "Hero" contest conducted by Khamenei.ir on the topic of revenge on Trump, (former US Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo and the murderers of Genenral #Soleimani.”

It was tweeted from the Persian-language account with the text: “Revenge is definite.”

Khamenei and other top Iranian officials have repeatedly vowed retaliation over the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

Another account linked to Khamenei was blocked by Twitter last year for sharing a similar image.

The image showed a golfer resembling Trump and carried the words: “Vengeance is inevitable.”

Source: TRTWorld and agencies