Abu Dhabi says it "intercepted and destroyed" the projectile launched towards the Gulf country by the rebels with no casualties reported.

Houthis launched a deadly strike on Abu Dhabi on January 17 that killed three expats. (TRTWorld)

The United Arab Emirates has "intercepted and destroyed" a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, according to the country's Defence Ministry.

No damages were caused by attack, the ministry said early on Monday.

The ministry said in a statement that UAE "air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group towards the country."

It added that debris fell in an unpopulated area and there were no casualties.

Earlier, a Houthi rebel spokesperson said the Iran-allied group would disclose within the next few hours details of a new military operation deep inside the UAE.

He made the announcement on Twitter but gave no further details.

Deadly strike on Abu Dhabi

The UAE is a regional commercial and tourism hub.

The Houthis launched a deadly strike on Abu Dhabi on January 17 and a second foiled missile assault on Monday, after UAE-backed Yemeni militias intervened along frontlines where the Houthis had made inroads last year.

Houthi rebel group, battling a Saudi-led military coalition that includes the UAE, has said it aims to punish the Gulf state for backing militias that are blocking their attempts to capture oil-producing regions in Yemen.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies