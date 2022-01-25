Fast News

The death toll has risen to eight people, with dozens more injured, from a crush outside a Cameroonian football stadium ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations match.

President of the Confederation of African Football Patrice Motsepe has ordered a report into the incident and called for "urgent measures to make sure that doesn't happen again." (AFP)

The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final due to be played at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde has been switched to another stadium after Monday's tragedy.

Sunday's quarter-final will instead be played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium, also in Yaounde, which was already being used for the tournament.

"The game that is scheduled for Olembe Stadium on Sunday ... is going to take place at Ahmadou Ahidjo," African football supremo Patrice Motsepe said at a press conference on Tuesday.

At least eight people died and 38 were injured as fans attempted to enter the Olembe Stadium, where hosts Cameroon were playing the Comoros on Monday.

"Eight deaths were recorded, two women in their 30s, four men in their 30s, one child, one body taken away by the family," said a preliminary Health Ministry report.

The ministry said victims were "immediately transported" in ambulances, but "heavy road traffic slowed down the transport".

A baby was also reportedly trampled by the crowd and is currently in a "medically stable" condition at Yaounde General Hospital, the ministry added.

Investigation ordered

The tragedy happened at gates where final ticket checks are supposed to take place.

Motsepe ordered a report into the incident and called for "urgent measures to make sure that doesn't happen again."

"There was a gate closed for inexplicable reasons," he said after visiting the site of the stampede, suggesting had it been opened the tragedy could have been avoided.

"The safety and security of spectators has to be our primary duty and obligation," he added, paying tribute to those who lost their lives with a moment of silence.

Cameroonian President Paul Biya also ordered an investigation into the tragedy.

Although crowds at the 60,000-seat stadium had been limited to 60 percent of capacity for the tournament due to the pandemic, the cap is raised to 80 percent when Cameroon's Indomitable Lions play.

Source: AFP