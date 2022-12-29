Fast News

Brazilian football legend Pele, winner of record three World Cups and standard-bearer for "the beautiful game" has died at the age of 82, according to family members and news reports.

Pele's daughter, Kely Nascimento, announced the football star's passing on Thursday in an Instagram post, and it was confirmed by the Brazilian publication, Globo.

"Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace," daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, he had been hospitalised at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo since late November as doctors reevaluate his treatment and tend to a respiratory infection.

According to his doctors, Pele's cancer had advanced in recent weeks and he required care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction.

Pele had received regular medical treatment since a tumour was removed from his colon in September last year.

Following Argentina's World Cup win on December 20, Pele posted a picture on social media of their team lifting the trophy and hailed performances from squad leader Lionel Messi, France's rising star Kylian Mbappe, and surprise semi-finalists Morocco.

The superlatives about Pele over the years came from the likes of Nelson Mandela and Andy Warhol, who described him as the greatest and most complete player in the history of the sport.

