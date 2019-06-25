The English have gone from one foot in the final to all out survival, with Eoin Morgan's side having now lost two games, and can ill afford to lose another.

England's Jofra Archer looks dejected as he walks off after losing his wicket, June 21, 2019. (Reuters)

It's almost time for cricket's oldest rivalry. England against Australia has thrown up plenty of drama in the past, and this World Cup encounter promises to be one for the ages.

Tuesday's game has added significance for England after a surprise loss to Sri Lanka left them with little wiggle room in their quest to reach the semi-finals following an earlier surprise defeat to Pakistan.

England are on the ropes and Australia are on the verge of redemption.

TRT World's Lance Santos has more.

Source: TRT World