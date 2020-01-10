Fast News

Australia's bushfires which have been raging through the country since September have destroyed more than 2,100 homes and killed dozens.

Australian cricket player Shane Warne, left, with former England cricket captain Nasser Hussein during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between Australia and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, July 11, 2019. (AP)

Australian cricketer Shane Warne's baggy green cap has made more than one million Australian dollars, worth $685,000, at an auction to aid those affected by wildfires across the country.

The buyer was not identified.

One of the authoritative journal Wisden's five cricketers of the century, legspin bowler Warne played 145 tests and claimed 708 wickets.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the Australian Red Cross bushfire appeal.

"Thank you so much to everyone that placed a bid and a huge thank you/congrats to the successful bidder — you have blown me away with your generosity and this was way beyond my expectations!" Warne posted on social media.

"The money will go directly to the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Source: AP