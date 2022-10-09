Fast News

Real Madrid's record goalscorer hit 450 for the Spanish giants, while he scored 101 times for Juventus and five for Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal captain also holds the record for goals at the international level with 117. (Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career after coming off the bench to put Manchester United in front at Everton on Sunday.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been relegated to the bench for the majority of Erik ten Hag's time in charge at United, but made his entrance on the half-hour mark to replace the injured Anthony Martial.

It took Ronaldo just 14 minutes to net his first Premier League goal of the season as he latched onto Casemiro's pass before firing low past Jordan Pickford to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

That strike took the 37-year-old's tally in two spells with United to 144.

"Every player needs it (confidence), even when you are the best in the world," said coach Erik ten Hag after Ronaldo's first Premier League goal of the season.

"I worked with many goalscorers and they need the goals in every season to have that feeling, that confirmation of the intuition.

"Once they have some goals, they come in a flow and games go easier. That will happen with him as well."

A memorable night for @Cristiano, capped with our Player of the Match award 👏🏅#MUFC || #EVEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 9, 2022

The Red Devils were seeking a response to being thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City last weekend but got off to the worst possible start.

Source: AP