Fast News

Croatia secure third place in the 2022 Qatar games, and Morocco become the first Arab and African team to make it to the top four in World Cup history.

Josko Gvardiol put Croatia ahead with a superb header in the seventh minute, but Achraf Dari equalised two minutes later. (AFP)

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff of the World Cup as Mislav Orsic scored the winner with a brilliant bending strike.

Fans of Croatia filled the stadium with cheers as the team bagged its second third-place finish at the World Cup with Saturday's match.

For Morocco, on the other hand, the game was bittersweet.

While the Atlas Lions lost the game, they won hearts and minds as the first Arab and African team to make it to the top four in football’s biggest sporting event.

READ MORE: Ten football World Cup firsts that Qatar 2022 made possible

Atlas Lions of Morocco 🇲🇦



1970: 1st African team to earn a point

1986: 1st African team to knockouts

2022: 1st African & Arab team in top 4



Congratulations on writing history at the World Cup & winning over new fans. You’ve set a new standard for the continent. Dima maghrib. pic.twitter.com/wwKYBPspfG — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) December 17, 2022

A frantic start at the Khalifa International Stadium saw Croatia take the lead in just the 7th minute through a diving header from defender Josko Gvardiol that capped off a cleverly worked free-kick routine.

It took Morocco all of two minutes to level matters with a headed goal of their own from defender Achraf Dari.

Mislav Orsic sealed the team's victory minutes before the break, curling in a majestic strike from the left side of the box.

READ MORE: Ten football World Cup firsts that Qatar 2022 made possible

Morocco can be so proud of their World Cup. Bono outstanding as both keeper & leader. Captain Romain Saiss solid at the back. Achraf Hakimi the heartbeat of the team. Hakim Ziyech brilliant all tournament. & Sofyan Amrabat & Azzedine Ounahi two of the top midfielders in Qatar.👏 pic.twitter.com/PHMQ6nmrfH — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 17, 2022

Both sides had several attempts in the second period, but Orsic’s stunner proved to be the game’s winning goal.

This was Croatia’s second third-place finish at the World Cup, repeating their feat from 1998, and follows a remarkable 2018 campaign that saw them finish as runners-up to France.

READ MORE: FIFA announces plans for 32-team Club World Cup

Didn't win the world cup, but won our hearts.



Thank you #Morocco! 🇲🇦👏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/FqESCXjJpn — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) December 17, 2022

Source: TRTWorld and agencies