Fast News

England, which reached the semifinals at the last World Cup in Russia, will face defending champion France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka all scored in a commanding performance from Gareth Southgate's team who are chasing their first major trophy since winning the 1966 World Cup. (AA)

England captain Harry Kane has scored his first goal of this year’s World Cup, helping his team beat Senegal 3-0 Sunday and setting up a match against France in the quarterfinals.

Kane scored for the 52nd time for his country to move within one of Wayne Rooney’s England record. He also overtook Gary Lineker as his country’s leading scorer in major tournaments with 11 goals.

Jordan Henderson and Bukayo Saka also scored at Al Bayt Stadium while Jude Bellingham played a key role in the opening two goals.

England, which reached the semifinals at the last World Cup in Russia, will face defending champion France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

Jolt of adrenaline

Fuelled by the incessant drumming from their vibrant fans, African champions Senegal initially showed no fear as they tested England's composure with a high press.

Senegal squandered a golden opportunity to take the lead when Harry Maguire gave the ball away and Boulaye Dia's volley deflected off John Stones into Ismaila Sarr's path, only for the Watford forward to blaze over from close-range.

Preying on England's nerves, Sarr harried Saka and Dia seized the loose ball, forcing a good save from Jordan Pickford with a fierce drive.

That proved the turning point as England snatched the lead against the run of play in the 38th minute.

Bellingham sprinted onto Harry Kane's incisive pass into the Senegal area and clipped a precise cutback into the path of Liverpool midfielder Henderson, who guided his low strike past Edouard Mendy from 12 yards.

Henderson's goal served as a jolt of adrenaline that coursed through England as they doubled their lead seconds before the interval.

Bellingham was the catalyst with his well-timed tackle and a crisp pass to Foden, whose perfectly-weighted lay-off allowed Kane to race clear for a clinical finish.

England strolled through the second half and, repaying Southgate's faith, Saka put the result beyond doubt in the 57th minute.

Foden made a dynamic run down the left and Saka reached his cross to flick a clever effort over Mendy from close-range.

READ MORE: France beat Poland 3-1, advance to World Cup semi-finals

Source: TRTWorld and agencies