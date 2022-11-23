Fast News

Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany.

It was the first competitive meeting between the two nations. (Reuters)

Goals from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano in the last 15 minutes have given Japan a stunning 2-1 upset over four-times champions Germany in their World Cup Group E opener.

The Germans had dominated the contest at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday and taken the lead with a 33rd-minute penalty from Ilkay Guendogan after Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda had fouled wing-back David Raum.

The second goal never came, however, and Japan's raids into the German half became more and more frequent, culminating in Doan's equaliser and a brilliant finish from Asano eight minutes later.

The defeat was the third in a row in the opening match of a major championship for Germany after a loss to Mexico at the 2018 World Cup, when they bowed out in the first round as champions, and to France at Euro 2020.