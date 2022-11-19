Fast News

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening, Gianni Infantino stressed that Qatar is a sovereign state and doesn't require recommendations from European countries over its workers' conditions.

"Working circumstances in Qatar are superior to those of European immigrants," The FIFA president said. (AA)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has come out in defence of Qatar against Western “hypocrisy” amid criticism of the Gulf country hosting the World Cup 2022.

Doha has come under European criticism over allegations of bad working conditions for migrant workers ahead of the global tournament which is set to open in Qatar on November 20 through December 18.

"Working circumstances in Qatar are superior to those of European immigrants," Infantino told a press conference in the Qatari capital on Saturday.

"Europe should stop the criticism and focus on improving its migrants' conditions,” he added.

"What we Europeans have been doing for the last 3,000 years, we should be apologising for the next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons.”

The FIFA president stressed that Qatar is a sovereign state and doesn't require recommendations from European countries on that issue.

"I am proud of everyone who contributed to this event,” Infantino said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies