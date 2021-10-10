Fast News

Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe struck to claim the title for world champions France after Mikel Oyarzabal put Spain ahead midway through the second half.

France’s Hugo Lloris lifts the trophy as they celebrate after winning the Nations League, Nations League, San Siro, Milan, Italy, October 10, 2021. (Reuters)

France have won the Nations League after coming from a goal down to beat Spain 2-1 in Milan.

The win on Sunday will ease some of the pain created by an early exit from Euro 2020 at the hands of Switzerland and highlighted just how powerful France are going forward.

France lift the second edition of the UEFA Nations League 🏆🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/oHoLMY38oC — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 10, 2021

Les Bleus came out on top of a match at the San Siro which came to life after Oyarzabal slid home the opener in the 64th minute.

As well as the two goals from their superstar attackers, France had other opportunities to score through Mbappe before a frantic finish in which Spain launched an assault on the French goal.

🇫🇷 France become the first team to win the World Cup, the EURO and the Nations League! 👏👏👏#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/iTn8fjVNZr — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) October 10, 2021

Didier Deschamps can thank Hugo Lloris the match didn't go into extra-time after the France captain pulled off a fine stoppage time save to deny Yeremi Pino a late leveller.

Earlier Italy took third place after beating Belgium 2-1 in Turin through goals form Nicolo Barella and Domenico Berardi.

