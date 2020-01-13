Iran's only female Olympic medallist Kimia Alizadeh is in the Netherlands where the taekwondo athlete is training for this year's Tokyo Olympics after permanently leaving her country, her new coach says.
Iran's only female Olympic medallist Kimia Alizadeh is in the Dutch city of Eindhoven where the taekwondo athlete is training for this year's Tokyo Olympics after permanently leaving her country, her new coach confirmed on Monday.
Alizadeh, 21, who announced her defection on Instagram over the weekend "has been training with us since December 18," Mimoun El Boujjoufi said.
"She arrived in the Netherlands on a visa accompanied by her husband," Boujjoufi, a taekwondo coach in the southern Dutch city, told AFP news agency.
با سلام آغاز کنم، با خداحافظی یا تسلیت؟ سلام مردم مظلوم ایران، خداحافظ مردم نجیب ایران، تسلیت به شما مردم همیشه داغدار ایران. شما مرا چقدر میشناسید؟ فقط آنطور که در مسابقات، در تلویزیون، یا در حضور مقامات دیدهاید. اجازه دهید حالا آزادانه، هویت سانسور شدهام را معرفی کنم. میگویند کیمیا پس از این چیزی نخواهد شد. خودم از این هم فراتر میروم و میگویم قبل از این هم چیزی نبودهام: «من کیمیا علیزاده، نه تاریخسازم، نه قهرمانم، نه پرچمدار کاروان ایران» من یکی از میلیونها زن سرکوب شده در ایرانم که سالهاست هر طور خواستند بازیام دادند. هر کجا خواستند بردند. هر چه گفتند پوشیدم. هر جملهای دستور دادند تکرار کردم. هر زمان صلاح دیدند، مصادرهام کردند. مدالهایم را پای حجاب اجباری گذاشتند و به مدیریت و درایت خودشان نسبت دادند. من برایشان مهم نبودم. هیچکداممان برایشان مهم نیستیم، ما ابزاریم. فقط آن مدالهای فلزی اهمیت دارد تا به هر قیمتی که خودشان نرخ گذاشتند از ما بخرند و بهرهبرداری سیاسی کنند، اما همزمان برای تحقیرت، میگویند: فضیلت زن این نیست که پاهایش را دراز کند! من صبحها هم از خواب بیدار میشوم پاهایم ناخودآگاه مثل پنکه میچرخد و به در و دیوار میگیرد. آنوقت چگونه میتوانستم مترسکی باشم که میخواستند از من بسازند؟ در برنامه زنده تلویزیون، سوالهایی پرسیدند که دقیقاً بخاطر همان سوال دعوتم کرده بودند. حالا که نیستم میگویند تن به ذلت دادهام. آقای ساعی! من آمدم تا مثل شما نباشم و در مسیری که شما پیش رفتید قدم برندارم. من در صورت تقلید بخشی از رفتارهای شما، بیش از شما میتوانستم به ثروت و قدرت برسم. من به اینها پشت کردم. من یک انسانم و میخواهم بر مدار انسانیت باقی بمانم. در ذهنهای مردسالار و زنستیزتان، همیشه فکر میکردید کیمیا زن است و زبان ندارد! روح آزرده من در کانالهای آلوده اقتصادی و لابیهای تنگ سیاسی شما نمیگنجد. من جز تکواندو، امنیت و زندگی شاد و سالم درخواست دیگری از دنیا ندارم. مردم نازنین و داغدار ایران، من نمیخواستم از پلههای ترقی که بر پایه فساد و دروغ بنا شده بالا بروم. کسی به اروپا دعوتم نکرده و در باغ سبز به رویم باز نشده. اما رنج و سختی غربت را بجان میخرم چون نمیخواستم پای سفره ریاکاری، دروغ، بی عدالتی و چاپلوسی بنشینم. این تصمیم از کسب طلای المپیک هم سختتر است، اما هر کجا باشم فرزند ایران زمین باقی میمانم. پشت به دلگرمی شما میدهم و جز اعتماد شما در راه سختی که قدم گذاشتهام، خواسته دیگری ندارم.
'Hypocrisy' of system
Alizadeh won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, drawing praise from her compatriots including Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and even conservatives in the Islamic Republic.
In keeping with Iran's strict Muslim custom, Alizadeh, then 18, competed wearing a headscarf over her taekwondo uniform and protective gear.
But she announced her permanent departure from Iran citing the "hypocrisy" of a system that she claimed humiliated athletes while using them for political ends in a blistering online letter that also described herself as "one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran."
"Should I start with hello, goodbye, or condolences?" she wrote on Instagram as Iran was reeling from Wednesday's accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner that killed all 176 people on board.
Criticising Iran's political system for "hypocrisy", "lying", "injustice" and "flattery", she said she wanted nothing more than "taekwondo, security, and a happy and healthy life."
Boujjoufi said it was Alizadeh who had approached him about joining the group.
"She is world-famous in taekwondo. It's a great motivation for the group. She feels good here," Boujjoufi said.
Not competing for Iran anymore
Alizadeh is not intending to compete for Iran at the Tokyo Olympics and is looking for another country to represent.
However, if Alizadeh wanted to represent the Netherlands "she would have to apply for asylum here, a long and complicated procedure," the coach said.
"She first wants to get her bearings before thinking about what to do next," Boujjoufi added.
For now, she was training every day at the Eindhoven Taekwondo Club and was shunning any media attention.
"She left everything and left her family in Iran. The situation is very difficult for her.
"But she is a professional," said Boujjoufi, praising her dedication to the sport.
"She is very driven," he said.