This year's edition is notable as it features the former "Big Four" — Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray lining up in a dream Team Europe. (Reuters)

Australia's Alex de Minaur and big-serving American John Isner have been announced as the final members of the Team World for the Laver Cup, which takes place from September 23-25 in London.

Bjorn Borg's European team — bidding to make it six wins from six editions — will take on John McEnroe's Team World at London's O2 Arena.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic will be appearing at the Laver Cup for the first time since 2018, when it was held in Chicago.

It will also be Federer's return to competitive play for the first time since a quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon last year.

The four players have dominated men's tennis for nearly two decades, capturing 66 of the past 76 Grand Slams and winning every Wimbledon title since 2003.

The tournament has been likened to golf's Ryder Cup.

The three-day Laver Cup competition pits six of the best players from Team Europe against six leading players from Team World.

Played on a black indoor court, the Laver Cup debuted in Prague in 2017 and has since rotated destinations between Europe and the World — staged in Chicago in 2018, Geneva in 2019 and Boston in 2021.

Next year it will be held between September 22 and September 24 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena. The 2024 edition will be from September 20-22 at the Mercedez-Benz Arena in Berlin.

Source: AFP