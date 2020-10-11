Fast News

Rafael Nadal inflicts humiliating defeat on Novak Djokovic, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 and equalling Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles.

"The love story that I have with this city (Paris), and with this court, is unforgettable," Rafael Nadal says. (AFP)

Rafael Nadal has tied Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles by producing a nearly perfect performance against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final.

Nadal equalled long-time rival Federer for the most major singles tennis championships won by a man and added to his own record at Roland Garros with No 13 on the red clay, courtesy of a surprisingly dominant 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory over the No 1-ranked Djokovic on Sunday.

When Nadal ended it with an ace, he dropped to his knees, smiled widely and pumped his arms.

He did not cede a set in his favorite tournament this year.

"The love story that I have with this city, and with this court, is unforgettable," Nadal said.

Nadal: Focus on French Open only

He deflected a question during the on-court, post-match interview about catching Federer, saying his focus remained squarely on the French Open.

"I spent here the most important moments — or most of the important moments — in my tennis career," Nadal said.

Nadal, No 2 in the rankings, improved to 100-2 at the French Open, including a combined 26-0 in semifinals and finals, and picked up his fourth consecutive title in Paris.

The 34-year-old left-hander from Spain previously put together streaks of four French Open championships from 2005-08, then five in a row from 2010-14, to go alongside his four trophies at the US Open, two at Wimbledon, and one at the Australian Open.

Nadal is now even with Federer for the first time since each man had zero Slams to his name in 2003.

Federer's first arrived at Wimbledon that year; Nadal, naturally, earned his first in France in 2005, by which point he trailed 4-0.

Most meetings between any players

Djokovic’s loss left him at 17 majors; had he won, the trio's standings would have read 20-19-18.

Nadal is the oldest French Open champion since 1972 and the more than 15 years between his first and most recent Grand Slam titles is the longest such span for a man.

This was the 56th installment of Nadal vs Djokovic, the most meetings between any pair of men in the professional era, and their ninth in a Grand Slam final, equaling Nadal vs Federer for the most.

Djokovic had won 14 of the last 18 matchups against Nadal and led 29-26 overall, including a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win at the 2019 Australian Open final.

Nadal allowed Djokovic one fewer game this time.

Key statistic

Nadal limited his unforced errors to 14 across 183 points, impressive against anyone, but especially someone the caliber of Djokovic, who accumulated 52.

The much-anticipated matchup between these two titans of their sport was the first indoor French Open men’s final, contested under Court Philippe Chatrier’s new retractable roof.

The day began with a blue sky and sunshine, but dark clouds eventually gathered, and when the rain came about a half-hour before the scheduled start, the cover was shut.

From its stand in the VIP section, the trophy, La Coupe des Mousquetaires, glistened under the electric lighting that did away with the sharp contrasts of light and shadow seen on the court under the autumnal afternoon sun.

Players walk on court with masks

This also was the first French Open contested with players walking on the court wearing masks on account of the coronavirus pandemic, the reason the 15-day event was shifted from May-June to September-October and crowds were limited to 1,000 per day.

On Sunday, those lucky enough to attend mainly were concentrated in not-very-socially distanced dense clumps in the first 20 or so rows; the roof helped amplify cheers and roars reverberating around the enclosed space.

Federer congratulates Nadal

Federer congratulated rival Nadal on pulling even at 20 Grand Slam titles.

In an Instagram post on Sunday after Nadal's victory, Federer wrote that he has "always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion."

Federer called Nadal "my greatest rival over many years" and said they "pushed each other to become better players."

Federer said he hopes "20 is just another step on the continuing journey for both of us."

The message ended with Federer saying, "Well done, Rafa. You deserve it."

Federer, who is 39, sat out the French Open and the US Open while missing most of this season after having two operations on his right knee.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies