Fast News

Chen scored 299.15 points to beat out Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou, who finished with 275.10 points at ISU Skate America in Las Vegas.

Nathan Chen of the USA competes in the Mens Free Skating program during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating at the Orleans Arena on October 24, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)

Nathan Chen has captured his fourth consecutive ISU Skate America title on Saturday, easily beating a depleted field in Las Vegas that was limited to United States-based athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The reigning men's singles world champion scored 299.15 points to beat out Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou, who finished with 275.10 points.

Keegan Messing, who lives in Alaska but has dual US-Canadian citizenship, placed third at 266.42 points.

READ MORE: Australia mourns death of Olympic figure skater Alexandrovskaya

Two-time ISU World Figure Skating Champion Nathan Chen 🇺🇸 just won his fourth consecutive Skate America title 🔥#GPFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/esh0II6uAJ — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) October 24, 2020

No fans present

There were no fans in attendance at the Orleans Arena, just off the Vegas strip. Strict health and safety guidelines were in place and just a handful of overseas skaters took part because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chen said that he was not happy with his free skate performance despite beating the domestic field by a wide margin.

"I made quite a few big mistakes," he said. "Things that I shouldn't have made mistakes on, but it is what it is. I'll move forward from here."

READ MORE: France's ice skating chief resigns over sex abuse scandal



🆕 Here are your 2020 Skate America Men's medalists! Nathan Chen 🇺🇸 won his fourth consecutive gold medal at Skate America, finishing ahead of Vincent Zhou 🇺🇸 and Keegan Messing 🇨🇦



Check the full results ➡ https://t.co/7r47jDup9P #GPFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/vVRt6sntGr — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) October 24, 2020

Skating to music by Philip Glass in the free skate, Chen turned a planned quadruple Salchow into a double. After completing three quadruple jumps, his final jump was a triple axel.

Chen hasn't lost a competition since finishing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018.

"At the end of the day, I know what my job is and I know what I want to accomplish," he said. "With these mistakes... I have things to focus on moving forward."

Former world junior champion Tomoki Hiwatashi finished fourth and 15-year-old Ilia Malinin was fifth in his Grand Prix debut.

Source: AFP