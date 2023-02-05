Fast News

With the win, Milwaukee Bucks has won nine of its last 10 for its best stretch since opening the season 9-0, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo's performance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has recorded a triple-double of 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists as the host Milwaukee Bucks recorded their first win in three tries against the Miami Heat this season with a 123-115 decision.

Khris Middleton scored 24 points off the bench for the Bucks, who won their seventh straight game on Saturday night.

Milwaukee led almost the entire way but never by more than 12 points and with eight ties — including 92-92 late in the third quarter.

The Bucks went on a 10-0 run from that point to take a lead they never relinquished.

Antetokounmpo and Middleton both missed Milwaukee's previous two games against Miami this season, both Bucks losses. The duo made up for lost time, with Middleton's 24 points marking a season-high, and Antetokounmpo's triple-double his third of the campaign.

They thought I got lucky last time….I’m back on that ish again 😤🎧🎶 @lilbaby4PF pic.twitter.com/EKz4bm9rhW — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 5, 2023

Saturday was also Antetokounmpo's sixth straight game scoring at least 33 points and the eighth straight of at least 12 boards for the NBA's rebounding leader.

Jimmy Butler helped keep Miami within striking distance throughout the night, logging a team-high 32 points in his most prolific scoring performance since January 16.

Tyler Herro added 24 points despite shooting just 2 of 8 from 3-point range, and Bam Adebayo recorded a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Heat could not overcome a shaky night shooting from the floor, however, including finishing just 8 of 31 from beyond the 3-point arc. Three-point shooting proved to be the difference, with Miami making just one field goal less than Milwaukee overall, 45 to 46, but the Heat surrendered 14 made 3-pointers to the Bucks.

Grayson Allen shot 4 of 7 from deep en route to 19 points, Pat Connaughton converted 4 of 9 treys for 14 points and Jrue Holiday made 3 of 5 beyond the arc in a 15-point performance.

With the win, Milwaukee has won nine of its last 10 for its best stretch since opening the season 9-0.

Here are the scores from other games:

Clippers 134, Knicks 128 (OT)

Warriors 119, Mavericks 113

Nuggets 128, Hawks 108

Pelicans 131, Lakers 126

Nets 125, Wizards 123

Suns 116, Pistons 100

Bulls 129, Trail Blazers 121

Thunder 153, Rockets 121

Source: Reuters