Players from many different NHL teams will be playing NHL 20 on Amazon's Twitch streaming-platform, with game developer Electronic Arts and the NHL teaming up to donate $100,000 to Covid-19 relief efforts.
Players from all 31 NHL teams will play NHL 20 for charity.
The NHL Player Gaming Challenge will begin April 30 and take place over four weeks.
The expansion Seattle franchise, which is scheduled to begin play in the 2021-22 season, also will take part, with tight end Luke Willson of the Seattle Seahawks representing the group. Willson played hockey growing up in Canada.
The National Hockey League Foundation and Electronic Arts will join to donate $100,000 to the CDC Foundation's Covid-19 relief efforts.
"Over the past several weeks, the NHL, its clubs and player community have been very active with gaming initiatives in an effort to connect with fans while social distancing — such as charity tournaments, simulated games and nightly streams," said Chris Golier, NHL vice president of business development and innovation.
"The NHL Player Gaming Challenge presented by Honda will take gaming to another level. We know how competitive our players are, and coupled with the interaction between players, these series of competitions will be extremely fun to watch."
Los Angeles Kings TV play-by-play announcer Alex Faust will host the series of weekly matchups, which will air on NBCSN on Thursdays and Saturdays at 5 PM.
All matches also will be broadcast on the NHL's Twitch channel.
Global tournament organizer ESL is providing technical expertise.
Participating players:
Anaheim Ducks: Cam Fowler
Arizona Coyotes: Conor Garland, Clayton Keller
Boston Bruins: Jake DeBrusk, Charlie McAvoy
Buffalo Sabres: Brandon Montour
Calgary Flames: Noah Hanifin, Matthew Tkachuk
Carolina Hurricanes: Warren Foegele
Chicago Blackhawks: Drake Caggiula, Alex DeBrincat
Columbus Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins, Zach Werenski
Colorado Avalanche: J.T. Compher
Dallas Stars: Stephen Johns, Jamie Oleksiak
Detroit Redwings: Madison Bowey, Anthony Mantha
Edmonton Oilers: Caleb Jones, Darnell Nurse
Florida Panthers: Jonathan Huberdeau
Los Angeles Kings: Michael Amadio, Blake Lizotte
Minnesota Wild: Devan Dubnyk, Jordan Greenway
Montreal Canadiens: Victor Mete, Nick Suzuki
Nashville Predators: Filip Forsberg
New Jersey Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood
New York Islanders: Matt Martin
New York Rangers: Chris Kreider
NHL Seattle: Luke Willson, Seattle Seahawks (NFL)
Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk, Chris Tierney
Philadelphia Flyers: James van Riemsdyk
Pittsburgh Penguins: Zach Aston-Reese, Bryan Rust
San Jose Sharks: Evander Kane, Marcus Sorensen
St Louis Blues: Colton Parayko, Robert Thomas
Tampa Bay Lightning: Tyler Johnson
Toronto Maple Leafs: Zach Hyman
Vancouver Canucks: Thatcher Demko, Adam Gaudette
Vegas Golden Knights: Ryan Reaves, Alex Tuch
Washington Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov
Winnipeg Jets: Anthony Bitetto, Kyle Connor