Istanbul governor's office says no fans will be allowed inside Istanbul Park for the entire Turkish Grand Prix race weekend from November 13 to 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen steers his car during the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom Circuit in Sochi on September 27, 2020. (AP)

Formula One's 2020 Turkish Grand Prix will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Istanbul governor's office made the announcement on Monday as the event returns to Istanbul after an absence of almost a decade. It is set to take place from November 13 to 15.

The operators of the Grand Prix, to be held in Istanbul Park, said Turkey hoped to secure a permanent place on the F1 calendar after the race.

First time since 2011

Last month, Formula One added four more races to this year's calendar.

The other races included one in Abu Dhabi and two in Bahrain, completing the heavily reshaped calendar.

The Bahrain double will take place in late November and early December and Abu Dhabi on December 13 at Yas Marina.

