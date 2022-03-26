Fast News

Swiatek will move into the top spot vacated by Australian Ashleigh Barty after the three-time Grand Slam champion announced her retirement earlier this week.

Swiatek, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2020, said she is ready to deal with the pressure of being the top-ranked player. (AFP)

Poland's Iga Swiatek becomes the new world number one in women's tennis after defeating Swiss player Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-0 at the WTA Miami Open.

"Pretty surreal," Swiatek said on Friday. "On one hand, these are the most special moments that you're going to remember for the rest of your life, but on the other hand, that match was just another match."

She will become the new world No. 1 when the WTA rankings are released on April 4.

At 20 years, 308 days old, Swiatek will be the youngest player to make her No.1 debut since Caroline Wozniacki in 2010.

The 20-year-old Warsaw-born star had to win her second-round match at the South Florida hardcourt tournament to ensure she would replace Barty in the next rankings next month.

After the victory, there was a brief on-court ceremony where Swiatek was cheered and honored by tournament director James Blake and former WTA number one Lindsay Davenport.

'Never really imagined that moment'

"I never really imagined that moment because, truth to be told, I was working day-by-day and playing tennis well, but I never had the strong belief that it can actually happen," Swiatek said. "So it's even more surreal for me."

She didn't feel slighted by the manner of it all, coming suddenly after Barty's shock farewell.

"I loved every moment of it," Swiatek said. "It doesn't matter for me if there were fireworks. The crowd was really supportive. They were really excited. I'm just soaking everything in because I didn't have any expectations."

Swiatek will be the first Polish woman to reach the rankings summit, eclipsing the old mark for players from her homeland she shared with former world number two Agnieszka Radwanska.

Poland's first Grand Slam singles title was won by Swiatek at the 2020 French Open.

