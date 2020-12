Fast News

The Bayern Munich forward has been named The Best FIFA Men's Player 2020, beating off competition from last year's winner Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

(FILE) Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring the 3-0 goal for his hat-trick during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, Germany, October 24, 2020. (AFP)

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been named men's player of the year at FIFA's 'The Best' awards ceremony in Zurich.

The 32-year-old Lewandowski, top scorer in Europe and winner of the Champions League with Bayern, came out ahead of the other two nominees, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester City full back Lucy Bronze won the women’s best player award, becoming the first female English player to take the prize.

It is the first occasion for both Lewandowski and Bronze to win the award, with the Pole only the second player after Luka Modric in 2018 to break a 13-year Messi-Ronaldo hegemony.

"I am very proud and very happy," said Lewandowski.

"I have to honestly say that it is a great day for me and for my club.

"It is an unbelievable feeling. Winning an award ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo means a lot to me."

Year of awards

Lewandowski's stellar season for all-conquering Bayern has already been recognised by UEFA who awarded the Polish striker European player of the year in October.

While he has won the Bundesliga in each of his first six seasons at Bayern, finishing as the league's top scorer in four of the last five seasons, his international profile has been hurt in the past by Poland's mediocre form and his previous failure, at Dortmund and Bayern, to win the Champions League.

Last season, however, he was spectacular as Bayern won every game in Europe including the Champions League final against Paris St-Germain.

Lewandowski finished with 15 goals in the competition, five more than the next best striker, Erling Braut Haaland.

His Bayern teammate Manuel Neuer was chosen as 'The Best' FIFA men’s goalkeeper.

— Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) December 17, 2020

Surprise winner

Bronze, 29, who succeeds last year's winner Megan Rapinoe, won the Champions League with Lyon in August before moving back to England to play for Manchester City.

She was a surprise winner ahead of her former Lyon teammate Renard, and striker Harder, who moved from Wolfsburg to Chelsea in early September.

"What a surprise, to even be nominated alongside the two other players, they are both incredible players and outstanding human beings well," said Bronze during the ceremony.

"I don't think I have the words right now to explain how I am feeling. If there is anything 2020 has taught us it is to appreciate every moment you have, never look too far ahead and live in the here and now.

"I will appreciate winning this award now more than ever and I will remember this moment for the rest of my life."

Lucy Bronze has become the first English player to win the women's top prize at the Best Fifa Football Awards.



— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 17, 2020

— Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) December 17, 2020

Winners of the year

France and Lyon's Sarah Bouhaddi capped her fine career with The Best FIFA women's goalkeeper award.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was named men's coach of the year while current Dutch women’s national team boss Sarina Wiegman took the women's award for the second time in her career following her 2017 success.

The Puskas Award for best goal went to Tottenham's South Korean striker Son Heung-min for a mazy, individual goal he scored against Burnley in the Premier League in December 2019.

The Best awards began in 2017 after a brief merger with the Ballon D'Or, which was cancelled this year because of coronavirus, and the FIFA Player of the Year award, which was created in 1991.

The awards are voted on by selected members of the media, national team captains and coaches as well as fans.

