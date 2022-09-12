Fast News

All matches in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales were postponed last weekend as a mark of respect over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Seven Premier League games will go ahead this weekend. (Reuters)

Liverpool's match with Chelsea and Manchester United's clash with Leeds have been postponed due to policing pressures ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Premier League has announced.

Seven Premier League games will go ahead this weekend, the league said on Monday.

Brighton & Hove Albion's match against Crystal Palace on Saturday will also remain postponed, it added.

Despite the strike since being cancelled, the match remains off.

Arsenal's trip to Brentford on Sunday has also been moved forward two hours to a midday kick-off.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96

"Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures," the Premier League said in a statement.

Tributes to be paid

"The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

"For the matches being played during the period of national mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums."

All matches in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales were postponed last weekend as a mark of respect.

Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven on Thursday has also been called off due to the huge police operation required in London this week, with the Queen to lie in state between Wednesday and her funeral on September 19.

READ MORE: In pictures: The life and times of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Source: AFP