From Cristiano Ronaldo to Leo Messi, the footballing world is in shock at the demise of one of the greatest players that ever played the beautiful game, Diego Maradona.

A banner and the Argentinian flag in memory of Diego Maradona are pictured before the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympique Marseille and FC Porto at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, November 25, 2020. (AP)

Diego Armando Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, has died at the age of 60, plunging his sport and his native Argentina into mourning.

Renowned as one of the greatest players to ever play the game, the Argentinian World Cup-winning captain died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Tributes have been pouring from across the football world and beyond:

Cristiano Ronaldo

“Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unrivaled magician. He departs too soon, but leaves a legacy with no limits and an emptiness that will never be filled.” — Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020

Leo Messi

"A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal. I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP"

Napoli

Italian football club Napoli, where Maradona played from 1984-1991, said, "Everyone is waiting for our words but what words could we possibly use for a pain such as this that we are going through? Now is the moment for tears.

Todos esperan nuestra palabra. ¿Qué palabra podemos dar con un dolor como el que estamos viviendo? Ahora es el momento de llorar. Luego vendrá el momento de las palabras.



Diego 💙 pic.twitter.com/rj2PudOjVY — Oficial SSC Napoli (@sscnapoliES) November 25, 2020

Pele

Brazil football great Pele said, “Sad news today. I have lost a dear friend, and the world has lost a legend. There is much more to say, but for now may God give his family strength. One day, I hope, we will play football together in the sky."

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

AFA

"Argentina's football association, through its president Claudio Tapia, shares its deepest pain over the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts."

La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino, a través de su Presidente Claudio Tapia, manifiesta su más profundo dolor por el fallecimiento de nuestra leyenda, Diego Armando Maradona.



Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones 💙 pic.twitter.com/xh6DdfCFed — AFA (@afa) November 25, 2020

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez

"You took us to the highest point in the world, and made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thank you for being you, Diego, we will miss you for the rest of our lives."

Nos llevaste a lo más alto del mundo. Nos hiciste inmensamente felices. Fuiste el más grande de todos.



Gracias por haber existido, Diego. Te vamos a extrañar toda la vida. pic.twitter.com/pAf38sRlGC — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) November 25, 2020

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

"He was a hero in his native Argentina, with whom he enjoyed World Cup glory, and became an eternal idol for the supporters of Napoli, who will never forget the successes he brought to the club during his memorable spell in Italy.

"He will go down in history as someone who set football alight and thrilled fans young and old with his brilliance and skill."

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Diego Maradona, one of world football’s greatest and most iconic figures. He achieved greatness as a wonderful player with a genius and charisma of his own." pic.twitter.com/BYGWL2sNFZ — UEFA (@UEFA) November 25, 2020

Brazilian footballer Romario

“My friend is gone. Maradona, the legend! The Argentinian that conquered the world with the ball at his feet, but also for his joy and unique personality.

I said it sometimes, out of the players I have seen on the pitch he was the best.” — former Brazil forward Romario.

Meu amigo se foi. Maradona, a lenda! O argentino que conquistou o mundo com a bola nos pés, mas também por sua alegria e personalidade única. Já disse algumas vezes, dos jogadores que vi em campo, ele foi o melhor. pic.twitter.com/Z9LOM7ZAVj — Romário (@RomarioOnze) November 25, 2020

Gary Linekar

“By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God." — former England striker Gary Lineker.

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

“Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today.” — India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar.

Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today.

Rest in Peace Diego Maradona!

You shall be missed. pic.twitter.com/QxhuROZ5a5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 25, 2020

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach

"Farewell to an all-time great. You were a troubled soul, but you delighted the whole world with your unique footballing skills. RIP."

“Farewell Diego- an all-time great. You were a troubled soul, but you delighted the whole world with your unique footballing skills. RIP" Thomas Bach — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) November 25, 2020

President of South American Football Confederation Alejandro Dominguez

"The owner of an unparalleled talent and a charismatic personality, Diego gave joy and excitement to all of us who love football. The best player in the world has left us."

Conmocionado en lo más hondo por el fallecimiento del astro argentino, sudamericano y mundial Diego Armando Maradona. Dueño de un talento sin igual y de una carismática personalidad, Diegol nos regaló alegrías y emociones a todos los que amamos el fútbol. — Alejandro Domínguez (@agdws) November 25, 2020

Former president of Bolivia Evo Morales

"With pain in my soul I have learned of the death of my brother, Diego Armando Maradona. A person who understood and fought for humble people. The best player in the world."

Con un dolor en el alma me he enterado de la muerte de mi hermano, Diego Armando Maradona. Una persona que sentía y luchaba por los humildes, el mejor jugador de fútbol del mundo. pic.twitter.com/7cNMtRTRHG — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 25, 2020

Source: TRTWorld and agencies