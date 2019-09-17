Fast News

Riza Kayaalp beat Cuba's Oscar Pino Hinds 3-1 to win the gold medal in the World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan.

Riza Kayaalp of Turkey wins gold medal after defeating Oscar Pino of Cuba in Greco-Roman 130 kg final of Wrestling World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. September 17, 2019 (AA)

Turkish athlete Riza Kayaalp on Tuesday claimed a gold medal in the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Kayaalp beat his Cuban opponent Oscar Pino Hinds 3-1 in Greco-Roman 130 kg final to win the gold medal.

The 29-year-old wrestler made history in the Kazakh capital when he became the first Turkish athlete to win four world championships in the Greco-Roman style.

He previously won the title in Istanbul (2011), Las Vegas (2015) and Paris (2017). Kayaalp was a silver medalist in 2016 Summer Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The World Wrestling Championships will run through to September 22.

Source: AA