Hungary escapes with 1-0 victory thanks to Szoboszlai's late free-kick goal.
Turkey has lost to Hungary 1-0 at home in a UEFA Nations League group match.
Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai broke the deadlock in the 80th minute with a vicious free-kick strike on Thursday.
The ball hit the goalpost and went inside. Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir didn’t move.
The Hungarians won the match, which was held at Yeni 4 Eylul Stadium in Turkey's central province of Sivas, as the 2020-21 Nations League got underway.
🇭🇺 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick 🤯#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/S0i4rV2DhT— UEFA Nations League (@EURO2020) September 3, 2020
It took place behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In the other Group 3 match, Russia beat Serbia 3-1 in Moscow.
Russia are leading the group with 3 points.
Thursday's victors Hungary are in second place with 3 points.
Serbia and Turkey have no points in the group.
In the next match, Turkey will visit Serbia on Sunday, Sept. 6.
