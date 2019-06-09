A scandalous welcome for the Turkish national football team at Iceland's airport has been dubbed as "racist", "rude", "disrespectful" and "offensive".

The footage taken from a TRT Spor video shows an individual holding out a toilet brush at the mouth of Turkish player Emre Belozoglu during an interview. ()

"Racist", "rude", "disrespectful" and "offensive". These are just some of the words used by a player and fans to describe the repulsive treatment of Turkey's national football team at Iceland's airport on Sunday.

The team are in the country for a Euro 2020 qualifying fixture, which they will play on Tuesday night.

After landing in the country's Keflavik Airport, the team were not allowed to leave for over three hours, and Icelandic airport officials gave no reason for this.

Later, airport officials insisted on searching the bags of all players and staff.

#UPDATE: Airport security in #Iceland, searching turkish national football team’s bags one by one and deliberately slowing down the process according to reportspic.twitter.com/8tZNzRHOKj — EHA News (@eha_news) June 9, 2019

To add fuel to the fire, the immigration control took a very long time to process the passports of players and staff.

The team were eventually allowed to exit the airport with their luggage in tow.

While speaking to media on his way out, Turkish captain Emre Belozoglu was accosted by a man who held a toilet brush to his face as a makeshift microphone.

Belozoglu ignored the intentional provocation and told media, "We were searched more than once which was unnecessary, and we were told to wait until now."

An Icelandic person showed a toilet brush to Turkish National football team captain Emre Belözoğlu in order to provoke him at the airport before National game. Please prepare news for this international scandal! @TheSun @SPORTBILD @Gazzetta_it @lequipe

pic.twitter.com/2UtVGBiX21 — Yunus Tekin (@yunus34_ist) June 9, 2019

But a much angrier response came from vice captain Burak Yilmaz.

"What they have done is disrespectful and rude! We have been waiting here for three hours. They took everyone's bags and even everyone's cosmetics. They searched it again and again. We flew for 6.5 hours and we've waited for three hours."

Icelandic officials and UEFA are yet to comment.

Weird stuff.



Iceland keeps Turkish national football team in detention at airport for three hours, citing security concerns.



Once the team is in, a supposedly Iceland citizen, who poses like a journalist, points a toilet brush to a prominent player like it is mic.



Racist pic.twitter.com/ovtjjBZROH — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) June 9, 2019

Source: TRT World